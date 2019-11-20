Rawr! Texan Corgis Don ‘Jurassic Park’-Themed Costumes for Annual Roundup

Cellphone footage of the adorable, yet scary encounter shows two corgis sitting on a red wagon fitted with bars in an effort to mimic a dinosaur enclosure. The pair are said to be dressed up as a stegosaurus and a velociraptor.
"This video was taken at the 3rd Annual Texas Corgi Roundup in Temple on November the 9th 2019,” reads a statement Viral Hog obtained from the video’s owner. “These Corgis belong to my stepdaughter.”
And did these fluffballs win, you wonder? Well, of course they did.
All comments
Show new comments (0)