Rawr! Texan Corgis Don ‘Jurassic Park’-Themed Costumes for Annual Roundup

The costume contest at the 2019 Annual Texas Corgi Roundup recently had some stiff competition after a pair of pooches sporting “Jurassic Park”-themed costumes were entered into the Lone Star State’s third annual event.

Cellphone footage of the adorable, yet scary encounter shows two corgis sitting on a red wagon fitted with bars in an effort to mimic a dinosaur enclosure. The pair are said to be dressed up as a stegosaurus and a velociraptor.

"This video was taken at the 3rd Annual Texas Corgi Roundup in Temple on November the 9th 2019,” reads a statement Viral Hog obtained from the video’s owner. “These Corgis belong to my stepdaughter.”

And did these fluffballs win, you wonder? Well, of course they did.