Head Massage, Anyone? Shiba Inu Enjoys High-Tech Relax

There is a video on Instagram showing a white Shiba Inu dog relaxing on a sofa with a look of complete pleasure on her face. You may say - no wonder, who would ever refuse a head massage, especially with such a high-tech gadget? Let's be happy for this Shiba Inu and yes, before you ask... it is okay to envy her a little bit!
💕 💕 颱風天 吃飽飯就是要spa啊.... 💕 9453🤤🤤🤤 💕 專業的私人按摩師🐾🐾 💕 #白柴 #柴犬 #小阿呆 #柴 #spa #颱風 #shiba #shibalove #shibainu #shibainupuppy #shibagram #dog #dogs #按摩
