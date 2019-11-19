Playful Golden Retriever Enjoying Snow Cave

Dog owners annually observe the attitude of their pets to freshly fallen snow. It is amusing to watch a pet jumping into snowdrifts, making labyrinths and drowning in snow-white cold fluff.
This golden retriever seems to like its snow cave and could even live there.
See the rare Golden bear pupper. But he is stuck in a winter cave. Wait...watch him escape.— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) November 17, 2019
(Credit goldenkonabear IG)#dogcelebration #welovedogsusa #CutenessOverload pic.twitter.com/EslW4gHarX
