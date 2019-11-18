Eggcelent Skill! Snake Gobbles Up Quail Egg in One Gulp

Unlike a mammalian predator's jaw, which is built for brute force, a snake's is rigged with tendons, muscles, and ligaments that allow it to open wide and scarf down super-sized meals in one bite.

Dasypeltis scabra, a serpent originating in Africa, is better known as an egg-eating snake. This video, posted on Twitter, perfectly exemplifies where the reptile got its name from.

The snake is seen devouring an entire quail egg with almost no effort thanks to its awesome (although a little disturbing) ability to stretch its mouth.

Those who are terrified of the little creature - don't fret! The snake is non-venomous, has no teeth and feeds exclusively on eggs.