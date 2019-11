According to media reports, the accident involving two midsize business jets resulted in significant damage but no injuries were reported.

Two Cessna planes collided at San Antonio international airport in Texas on Friday. According to Fox San Antonio, one of the planes had been parked since 5 November, while the other arrived on Friday afternoon from San Jose, California, and reportedly made an emergency landing over a fuel leak.

It is not clear how the collision on the runway happened. No injuries were reported after the accident but the collision caused significant damage.