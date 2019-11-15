Welcome Home! Deer Smashes US Man’s Glass Door to Pieces

“I came home…in the dark…and thought ‘wow…the wife put down a lot of salt’…then I thought someone tried to break in,” Ross wrote in a Facebook post. He later solved the mystery after reviewing the footage recorded by his Nest surveillance camera.
“Well… my camera picked up the fact that a buck saw its reflection,” he subsequently explained.
Speaking to local news station NBC 10, Ross noted that the deer also managed to take out a “nice little chunk out of the [wooden] door,” and that the metal portion of the now glassless door was bent “pretty badly.”
Believing that the deer was set off by his reflection and thought it to be a rival male, Ross said the only lesson to learn from this particular incident is simple - “don’t clean your window.”
All comments
Show new comments (0)