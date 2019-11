It's Friday evening and many people probably want to go out and have some fun, whereas others prefer an idler pastime. This little otter looks like it prefers to stay inside and master the art of doing nothing.

An adorable otter has been filmed lying on its back and scratching its tummy with both paws. Apparently, the act of belly-rubbing makes the mustelid really drowsy, as it is seen yawning drowsily.

Netizens wholeheartedly admired the cute little critter, with many saying that this is what they must look like after dinner.