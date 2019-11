For one individual in Ohio, the state’s recent wintery mix brought on an impulse to create some snow art in the shape of a large spider in its web.

Footage of the curious find was filmed and shared on Facebook by Scott Halbrook earlier this week. “Happening now in downtown Cleveland one guy takes advantage of the snow in an open area,” reads the video’s caption.

While many onlookers likely welcomed the surprise, the spidery artwork presumably left arachnophobes wanting the piece replaced with a more soothing image.