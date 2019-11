Panda bears, or simply pandas, are native to south-central China. As of 2019, more than 1,850 pandas live in 27 zoos in 21 countries. These zoos have contracts with China to house the pandas for a few years.

A little panda has been captured on video while biting its fellow bear. The adorable little teddy apparently wanted a piece of bamboo, but while trying to snatch the leaves, it only wound up biting its friend's paw.

The hilarious video received more than 20,000 views in just four hours.