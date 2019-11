Corgis are known for being friendly, playful, and sociable pets, but they can also be stubborn and protective of their fellow pups.

Generally speaking, corgis get along well with cats. But grown up kitties don't always like little puppies.

A cat has been captured on video trying to escape from six tiny corgi puppers that seem to be very interested in the white kitty. The cat has to smack the puppies several times in order to show who is the strongest in the room.