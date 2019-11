Bristol, a cuddly, 7-month-old, purebred Pembroke Welsh Corgi, quickly downed her very first puppuccino from Starbucks last week, proving that sometimes you have to put formalities aside if you want to truly enjoy a Pup Cup.

“When placed on the floor, Bristol found out her snout was not long enough to reach the whipped cream on the bottom and took matters into her own 'paws,'” reads a statement Viral Hog obtained from Bristol’s owner. “She got the cup stuck on her nose and proceeded to' chug' the whip cream with it stuck on her nose.”

Despite the slight mess, Bristol’s technique proved effective. “She got all the whipped cream on the bottom,” the statement concluded.