Clever House Cat Owns Dad Amid Blind Brawl

Carrot, a too-smart-for-school cat hailing from Redding, California, recently showed his owner that he’s the one who wears the trousers in their home after he managed to keep the living room blinds open despite a few human-caused setbacks.

Video footage of the November 9 encounter begins with the pair already going back and forth about the blinds, with Nick, Carrot’s dad, flipping them closed; however, not one to easily back down from a fight, Carrot continues reopening them with every chance he gets.

In the end, Carrot took the win by sneakily opening a second set blinds that his flustered dad was unable to reach from his seat.

In a statement obtained by Viral Hog, the video’s filmer stated that Nick and Carrot “are always fighting for dominance in the house,” further explaining that the living room blinds are kept closed to keep Carrot’s doggie siblings from barking at “everything they see.”