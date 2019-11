How to make friends of two dogs? How to make friends of a new puppy and an adult dog? For adult dogs there is only one big taboo - puppies cannot be offended!

This is a genetically determined behaviour, and, as a rule, there are no special problems in communication between an adult dog and a puppy. Nevertheless, the participation of the owner in establishing the right relationship is necessary.

In this video, a little golden retriever puppy meets his new big brother Murphy.