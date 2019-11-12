Beep, Beep! Toy Dog ‘Drives’ Car Through Thai Market

The heartwarming incident unfolded in early November, and was originally shared online by YouTube user Irina Nosova.
Next stop, Hollywood.
With a shopping bag and grocery list in tow, one sunglass-wearing dog in Thailand recently melted hearts after appearing at a nearby market all dolled up in a miniature remote-controlled vehicle.
A lizard is an unusual animal that has provoked strong opinions and reactions in humans over centuries. It has been revered, hated, been printed on the body, painted on the walls of houses and worshiped.
A giant waterspout was captured on video by an eyewitnesses in the Italian city of Genoa; the water 'tornado' was directly approaching the coast of the Ligurian Sea.
Dogs are man’s best friends and the most popular pets that live side by side with people. However, different owners have different views on what is allowed for their pets ... Some dogs are allowed to stay only outside the house, while others are allowed to live at home.
Meagan Schrecengost, a Colorado resident, turned heads late last week after deciding to creatively use her icy driveway to slide her trash can down to her home’s entrance instead of having to cautiously walk it down.
