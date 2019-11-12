Lizard Shocked as Sees Itself in Mirror

Mirror Test is an experiment developed in 1970 by psychologist Gordon Gallup Jr. to determine if animals have the ability to recognize themselves in a mirror.
In this video lizard sees itself in the mirror and its reaction looks weird.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Epic reaction 😂😂🦎 ! Tag a friend to see this👇❤️ ⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊⚊ Follow:🦁 @animalhubb ❤ Follow:🐯 @animalhubb ❤ Follow:🐶 @animalhubb ❤️ . Credit 📸 : @babyshenron . . . . . #pet #pets #animalhub #animals #animal #friends #friendship #lol #funny #animallovers #animalkingdom #wildlife #nature #animalovers #discoverwildlife #wildlifeaddicts #animalsofinstagram #petoftheweek #petsofinstagram #animali #animale #animalaugh #animalitos #lizard #lizardsofinstagram #lizardlover #wildlifeofinstagram
All comments
Show new comments (0)