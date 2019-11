Meagan Schrecengost, a Colorado resident, turned heads late last week after deciding to creatively use her icy driveway to slide her trash can down to her home’s entrance instead of having to cautiously walk it down.

Video filmed by Schrecengost’s daughter shows the fearless mother keeping perfect standing form as she makes her way down the driveway. “Alright, I got it,” the cheerful mother is heard saying after successfully making it down.

Schrecengost told Storyful that the video was taken just as she was getting ready to send her kids off to school on November 7.

Mom 1; Weather 0.