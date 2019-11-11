UK Man Makes the Most of Severe Flooding, Pulls Out Jet Ski

Danny Light, a northern Englishman from the UK’s South Yorkshire, was recently caught making the most of a severe flooding situation after he decided to ride his Jet Ski in a newly-formed pond in his Thurcroft community.

Light’s antics were recorded by Ross Halley, who told Storyful that he’d initially found out about the watercraft adventure after Light posted on a local Facebook page asking if any residents minded him messing about in the flooded area.

Although some believed Light to be joking, they soon discovered he was not trying to practice his comedic skills. “Within half an hour [of the Facebook post going live], he was riding the Jet Ski around the massive puddle,” Halley explained.

It’s unclear if any community members appreciated or objected to Light’s move to take advantage of the flooding.