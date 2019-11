Samoyed is a breed with a unique coat of snow-white color, a playful character and a unique inborn smile. These dogs have a proud posture, unsurpassed stamina, gentle character and devotion to the owner.

The breed is universal and can be used as a companion, watchman, shepherd and sled dog. They are very trainable and very sensitive to their owners, other people, and even other animals.

Have a look at this cute Samoyed dog that is sleeping quietly and pretending to be a plush carpet.