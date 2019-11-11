Highway Paw Patrol: Serious Husky Stares Down Driver

We've all seen television comedies where cops are told that their new 'partner' will be a dog; we're recommending this husky for the force, simply because his stern face is more sobering than a badge and a gun.

Plenty of dogs enjoy a good car ride; sometimes the very phrase is enough to send them bounding to the door, eager to get the chance to stick their heads out the window and wag their tongues in the breeze.

This grey and white husky, however, seems to be all business. With a dog like that staring at you from the window of another vehicle, we'd recommend buckling up and obeying all traffic rules.