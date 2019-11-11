Try and Catch Me! Golden Retriever and Little Puppy Engage in Branch-Snatching Game

It's not fair to take away toys from kids unless this is a part of a funny game - as in the case of these two adorable, albeit a little unmatched, golden retrievers.

A golden retriever and its smaller copy have been captured on video playing a fun little game, the only rule of which is to snatch away a branch from the other.

At first, the pooch led in the game, agilely dodging from its bigger companion and not letting him get the coveted branch.

However, the bigger doggo prevailed in the end, escaping from the playground with the prize in its mouth.