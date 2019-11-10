Smart Dog Learns to ‘Talk’ With Special Device

A resident of San Diego taught her dog about thirty words with the help of a specially-designed keyboard and now the dog can compose entire sentences.

Speech therapist Christina Hunger from San Diego, California seems to have realised the dream of many dog owners by teaching her dog Stella how to talk.

To "establish a dialogue" with her, petHunger designed a special device, akin to a keyboard, to help Stella communicate.

When Stella wants to "speak", she presses the buttons corresponding to the words stored in the device.