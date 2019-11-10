Smart Dog Learns to ‘Talk’ With Special Device

Speech therapist Christina Hunger from San Diego, California seems to have realised the dream of many dog owners by teaching her dog Stella how to talk.
To "establish a dialogue" with her, petHunger designed a special device, akin to a keyboard, to help Stella communicate.
When Stella wants to "speak", she presses the buttons corresponding to the words stored in the device.
Last night, right before this video was taken, I accidentally said "ball" on Stella's device while I was actually reaching for a different word. But, Stella took this very seriously! She picked up her ball, dropped it on her device, and said "Good" (Translation: Good idea, Mom!) • I started recording right after she said "Good" and caught the rest of her thought: "Happy ball want outside!" • Like all AAC users, Stella thrives when we talk to her using her device and say words that she loves. She never needs to know it was on accident! 😉
