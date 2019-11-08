Joey Doesn't Share Food: Little Raccoon Guards His Grapes

Raccoons can eat almost everything, but like every other living creature, they have their special preferences. Some of their favourite foods include peanuts, fruits, bread, peanut butter, and especially cat or dog food.

If you like grapes, you should know that you share your love for this fruit with raccoons. These animals with their small, but agile hands, like the sweet, tangy fruit and are ready to do anything to get a hold of one of their favourite treats.

A little racoon was captured on video while trying to enjoy his grapes while keeping his owner at bay. This little masked bandit's behaviour reminded us of the 'Friend's' character Joey, who also doesn't share his food.