Almost There! Baby Goat Fails to Conquer an Improvised Slide

Reaching one's goals is always a challenging task – but the important thing is to never give up, just like this little goat!

A cute baby goat was filmed trying to climb up a slanting plank that appears to be extremely slippery. As soon as the goat kid reaches the top of the plank, it begins sliding back, confused about what is going on.

However, its luckier siblings are seen conquering the plank. Inspired by their accomplishment, the little goat attempts a second climb, but alas fails again.

Hopefully it will get there eventually.