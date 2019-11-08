Cat Saves Crawling Baby From Fall Down Stairs

In the few last days a video showing a cat saving a human baby from falling down the stairs has trended on the social media website Facebook.
The cat, Kitty, is seen in the on 31 October video to be sitting with a baby in a living room while the parents are absent. The baby, wearing a red onesie, is crawling around in the room, while the cat is laying on a sofa watching.
The pet jumps suddenly and runs toward an open door leading down a flight of stairs to stop the baby heading directly for the drop. The cat stands in the doorway until the baby makes its way back to a safe place.
All comments
Show new comments (0)