Cat Saves Crawling Baby From Fall Down Stairs

Many agree that their relationships with their pets, particularly dogs, are close, warm and emotional as they are considered to be one of the best friends a human can have, so, what about cats?

In the few last days a video showing a cat saving a human baby from falling down the stairs has trended on the social media website Facebook.

The cat, Kitty, is seen in the on 31 October video to be sitting with a baby in a living room while the parents are absent. The baby, wearing a red onesie, is crawling around in the room, while the cat is laying on a sofa watching.

The pet jumps suddenly and runs toward an open door leading down a flight of stairs to stop the baby heading directly for the drop. The cat stands in the doorway until the baby makes its way back to a safe place.