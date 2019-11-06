All Cats Purr: Weddell Seal Sings in Antarctica

A Weddel seal has been captured while purring in Paradise Harbour, Antarctica. The seal performed strange vocalisations that are reportedly used to communicate with other seals underwater. The strange noise in a way recalls the sound of starships in the Star Trek or Star Wars movies. Some commentators have even wondered if the seal is echolocating while dreaming, or mixing snoring with echolocation.
Sound on 🔈🎶 By @johnbozinov : Weddell seals typically only make these vocalisations to communicate while underwater, although on rare occasions they'll also make these eerie sounds while hauled out on the ice.
