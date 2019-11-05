Indiana Black Cats Watch in Awe as Fellow Feline Storms Onto Football Field

Rather than focus solely on the match between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants during the National Football League’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast this week, all eyes were on a stray black cat that managed to wander onto the field - even a trio of Indiana black felines tuned in to watch.

​Video shared on social media by Indiana resident Cindy Saucier shows Max and Leo, her two six-month-old black kittens, running toward the television and later jumping onto the TV stand after the game’s coverage turned to a fellow black cat as it ran across the field.

However, these Indiana kittens weren’t the only members of the cat or dog communities to tune in.

​As for the football field-storming black cat, CBS News reported that it is one of the stadium’s “resident stray cats,” and that venue officials intend to capture it before transporting the feline to the veterinarian.

Forget Air Bud, it’s all about Football Cat now, folks.