Register
22:50 GMT +305 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indiana Black Cats Watch in Awe as Fellow Feline Storms Onto Football Field

    Indiana Black Cats Watch in Awe as Fellow Feline Storms Onto Football Field

    © Screenshot/Cindy Saucier
    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe

    Rather than focus solely on the match between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants during the National Football League’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast this week, all eyes were on a stray black cat that managed to wander onto the field - even a trio of Indiana black felines tuned in to watch.

    ​Video shared on social media by Indiana resident Cindy Saucier shows Max and Leo, her two six-month-old black kittens, running toward the television and later jumping onto the TV stand after the game’s coverage turned to a fellow black cat as it ran across the field.

    However, these Indiana kittens weren’t the only members of the cat or dog communities to tune in.

    ​As for the football field-storming black cat, CBS News reported that it is one of the stadium’s “resident stray cats,” and that venue officials intend to capture it before transporting the feline to the veterinarian.

    Forget Air Bud, it’s all about Football Cat now, folks.

    Tags:
    Dallas Cowboys, cat, American football, Indiana
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    More videos

    • Deer
      Last update: 19:00 05.11.2019
      19:00 05.11.2019

      Is It Christmas Already? Where is Santa? Norwegian Reindeer Pays a Visit

      The Aurora Borealis Observatory, located in Norway, is famous for its night sky views and reindeer, which live pretty close to the upscale apartment hotel.

    • Miniminimonsters
      Last update: 14:00 05.11.2019
      14:00 05.11.2019

      You Got Something to Eat? Little Gecko Smiles at the World

      The common leopard gecko is a ground-dwelling lizard active during twilight and naturally encountered in the highlands of Asia and throughout Afghanistan, as well parts of northern India.

    • Golden retriever puppy
      Last update: 07:30 05.11.2019
      07:30 05.11.2019

      Golden Retriever Puppy Not Happy About Wearing Pyjamas

      If you enter a pet shop you can find not only food and leashes but also a great variety of pet accessories, including clothes. Some dogs, especially little ones, may need them on a frosty day but when it comes to golden retrievers this can only be for fun.

    • Husky
      Last update: 19:00 04.11.2019
      19:00 04.11.2019

      Husky Sleeps in Weird Position

      Most dog owners know their pet’s habits and easily understand when their dog is happy, alarmed, surprised or afraid. But what does its sleeping pose means? Like humans, dogs have their own preferences, and they can tell us a lot about them.

    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Best this week
    Best this month
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse