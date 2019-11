Most dog owners know their pet’s habits and easily understand when their dog is happy, alarmed, surprised or afraid. But what does its sleeping pose means? Like humans, dogs have their own preferences, and they can tell us a lot about them.

The most relaxed posture of a dog is when its throat and stomach are open, as these are the most vulnerable parts of the body. If a dog sleeps on its back, this indicates complete trust and comfort.

In this video a husky is sleeping in quite a strange position, but it seems that the dog feels totally comfortable.