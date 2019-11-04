Let's Dance: Corgi Does Twerk Moves

The Pembroke Welsh Corgi is not just the Queen's favourite dog breed - Her Majesty has owned more than 30 corgis since she became Queen in 1952. These are one of the most popular dogs nowadays - and it is easy to understand why. They are sociable and kind to children, and very loyal to their owners.
This corgi looks so happy (probably, about going for a walk) that it is ready to dance, and the funny thing about it is that the dog is making twerk moves.
