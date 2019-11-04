Cute Funny Golden Retriever Puppy Meeting Cat

There is even a saying: "They live like a cat with a dog." But, it seems that its meaning should have changed for a long time ago. After all, dogs and cats very often make friends, take care of each other.
Cats and dogs are often portrayed as enemies, between whom there is never mutual understanding and friendship. Sooner or later if not friendship, then at least mutual understanding arises a dog and a cat. Their further development depends on the character of the cat and dog, their temperament, the characteristics of the breed, etc.
It seems that backpacks were originally made for cats, as it turns out they are perfectly designed for riding in them. The cat from the video shares this opinion.
All babies sleep better after a lullaby, and this little duck from the video is no exception. We can see the cute bird getting sleepy after its owner uses some lifehacks.
We all remember Chewbacca, a legendary Wookiee warrior and Han Solo's co-pilot from Star Wars, but can you imagine that your doggo can also be a Wookie?
Not only can cats and dogs be pets. In Japan, otters can legally be pets too.
