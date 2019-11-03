Halloween Blessing: Guy in Jesus Costume Hovering on Cloud, Handing Out Food to Homeless

A man in a white robe hovering on a cloud and handing out bread to the homeless, does that ring any bells? It might seem strange, but no need to be shocked as it all happened on Halloween night in Arizona.

"Oh, Jesus,"- this is what people probably said when saw this guy from the video in his truly godlike Halloween costume. The young man, who dressed up like Jesus Christ for Halloween, unquestionably won netizens' love not only with his costume but with his kind deeds as well. The Millav Jesus (this is how the guy named himself) was floating down Mill Avenue and handing food to the homeless.

“Thank you, Jesus,” the homeless man said and the Jesus guy rode away on his hoverboard with peace of mind.