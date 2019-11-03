Golden Retriever Puppy Warms Up With Mum

According to an ancient proverb, keeping a golden-haired dog in the house will bring you luck and prosperity. This golden retriever puppy seems to be enjoying the fine art of snuggling on a weekend morning.
Good Morning from the Golden Retriever Channel. This pupper is feeling the fall air. Is a little chilly after waking up. M gives snugs. Saturday morning - just right...#dogcelebration #welovedogsusa #CutenessOverload #cuteemergency— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) November 2, 2019
(📷josieandcomet IG) pic.twitter.com/yXALMHdaGu
