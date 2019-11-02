A Halloween to Remember: A Trick That Leaves Family Embarrassed

Did you make your Halloween celebrations special this time? Or was it just a boring walk from neighbour to neighbour asking 'trick or treat'? The man in this video was so inventive that he left a little girl and her dad shocked and embarrassed after his Halloween trick.
Some viewers - apart from saying that they laughed a lot on seeing the video - wrote that they would rather chase the man down and get their candy back.
I’m doing this 😂😂👏 pic.twitter.com/TDm8dzx4JW— CCTV IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) October 29, 2019
