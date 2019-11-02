A Halloween to Remember: A Trick That Leaves Family Embarrassed

If you think that nothing new could be added to the long list of Halloween tricks, watch this video.

Did you make your Halloween celebrations special this time? Or was it just a boring walk from neighbour to neighbour asking 'trick or treat'? The man in this video was so inventive that he left a little girl and her dad shocked and embarrassed after his Halloween trick.

Some viewers - apart from saying that they laughed a lot on seeing the video - wrote that they would rather chase the man down and get their candy back.

​