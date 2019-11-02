The characters in this video, drivers of a Honda and a Hummer, respectively, were also involved in a brake checking situation. However, one of them didn't think he would come off the worst in this, for sure. The battle between the two cars started (and obviously instantly finished) on a highway near Waterbury, Connecticut. The Honda decided to punish the Hummer for some unknown reason and brake checked it, but the outcome of Honda's scheme more than likely didn't make the driver happy, as the Hummer was up to the task and smashed into the smaller car several times.
All comments
Show new comments (0)