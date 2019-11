Paul, a Scottish man who recently purchased a new Aston Martin sports car, may have momentarily regretted his choice earlier this week after he found himself struggling to get out of his all-white luxury vehicle.

​Footage filmed by daughter Ciara shows the car enthusiast repeatedly attempting to hop out of the car’s low-positioned driver seat before ultimately deciding to just slide his way onto the cement ground.

“Dad’s new car is probs going back,” reads the daughter’s post.

Only time will help good ol’ Paul get the hang of his exit strategy. Ciara told video licensor Storyful that her father “is going to keep [the car].”