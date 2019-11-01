Arkansas Woman Loses Cool After Deer Crashes Into Spa

An employee at Arkansas’ Angel Eyebrow Threading and Waxing Spa lost her marbles and went into a full-blown screaming fit earlier this week after a frightened deer came crashing through the establishment’s front windows.

The spa’s surveillance camera captured the Tuesday mishap, initially showing the unidentified worker going about her day at the shop before she’s seen coming face-to-face with a small, confused deer. And once the deer is spotted, all vocal hell breaks loose - even after the woman manages to run out of the spa.

Local news station Fox 16 reported Wednesday that after hearing the woman’s shrieks, several men jumped into action to help guide the deer out of the facility. The individuals noted that the animal appeared to be in good health, although it was bleeding somewhat upon its exit. The status of the employee is unclear.