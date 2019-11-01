Not Before My Morning Coffee: Chihuahua Too Sleepy to Visit New Place

A video uploaded recently to a Twitter account dedicated to tiny animals shows two Chihuahua dogs sitting in a car which probably has just arrived somewhere.
One of the dogs looks curious about the surroundings, while the other appears to have just woken up and after struggling to open her eyes goes back to sleep as if showing that she is absolutely not interested in getting out for a walk.
Need coffee first 🍵 pic.twitter.com/SdjAnCpMOu— Tiny Animals 🐾 (@tinyanimaIs) October 29, 2019
