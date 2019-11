You thought that otters don'r know how to have fun? You were wrong! In US Yellowstone National Park, photographer Baret Hughes shot an otter riding on its belly in the snow on a frozen river.

The animal accelerated, as far as paws allowed, flopped on its stomach and glided down, repeating this movement many times.

Hedges believes that the otter is one of the funniest mammals, and watching it "always brings a lot of positive emotions."