Keep your Sheep's Fleece in Perfect Condition - Use Cat

A tiny massage therapist knows how to do the best massage with its tiny paws. However, maybe the kitten thinks that the sheep is just a big blanket and is preparing a place to sleep. Who knows, but these two form a perfect harmony for sure: the cat can relax and sleep and the sheep, in turn, can keep its fleece in tip-top condition.
Keep YOUR sheep's fleece in tip-top condition with Cat™. pic.twitter.com/LLv6J3ZcKp— Dick King-Smith HQ (@DickKingSmith) October 31, 2019
