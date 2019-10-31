Halloween Decorations Spook Amazon Delivery Man, Send Him Running

Home surveillance footage shows the delivery man approaching the grounds, seemingly with no major concerns regarding the various Halloween decorations; however, disaster strikes the moment he walks onto the front porch.
Of the several animatronics that begin to move, the one that ultimately sends the individual running to safety is the massive spider that lunges toward him from the floor. Video footage cuts off moments after the delivery man is seen repeatedly pacing back and forth. Fortunately, he left the package at the door.
Legend has it this delivery man no longer nears a home with animatronics on display.
