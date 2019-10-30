Arsonist Puppy Sets Melbourne Apartment on Fire

Home surveillance footage of the October 16 blaze initially shows Archie jumping on the couch with what appears to be a toy in his mouth; however, it later turned out to be his hooman’s barbecue lighter. Several minutes pass before Archie’s shenanigans led to the decent-sized couch fire.
View this post on Instagram
Although the fire-curious pup does briefly remain on the couch, he’s eventually seen running out of the camera frame. According to video licensor Storyful, the fire was ignited just moments after Archie’s mom had left the home.
Firefighters were called to the apartment complex to extinguish the blaze and evacuate the building until the smoke was cleared. Archie’s naughtiness resulted in some $40,000 worth of damages to his owner’s apartment.
All comments
Show new comments (0)