You Are Creepy, Human! Dalmatian Pup Tries to Play Hide and Seek

Two-year-old Dalmatian Jasper from Darling hill, Glastonbury has recently become a star of Instagram with a number of videos posted featuring the pup. A new video shows the dog looking for its owner while the author of the video tries to hide behind a table. The dog turns the corner and looks at the owner, apparently judging its human for the strange behaviour.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Look at his face when he turns the corner.😱😱 📽 @jasper_the_dalmatian . . . . . . . #dalmatian #lovepuppies #dalmatians #lovedogs #dogs_of_instagram #dalmatiansofinstagram #dalmatiner #dalmata #puppies #petsagram #dalmatiannation #doglover #dogoftheday #hound #ilovemydog #puppylove #doggy #puppyoftheday
All comments
Show new comments (0)