Small and Stubborn: Golden Retriever Pup Wants to Stay in Pet Store

Who said that our canine friends can’t go shopping? Maybe, they don't understand, what a pet store is, but that doesn't stop them at all!

This Golden Retriever simply refuses to leave the pet shop, and it is not clear, why exactly. Is it because the doggo wants a new toy, a tasty meal, or a new friend?

In the end, it looks like the pooch just wants to relax a bit, and this place is as good as any other, to lie down and chill.