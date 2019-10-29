Small and Stubborn: Golden Retriever Pup Wants to Stay in Pet Store

This Golden Retriever simply refuses to leave the pet shop, and it is not clear, why exactly. Is it because the doggo wants a new toy, a tasty meal, or a new friend?
In the end, it looks like the pooch just wants to relax a bit, and this place is as good as any other, to lie down and chill.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
I ain’t leavin the pet store 🤨. . . . . #goldenretriever #dogsofinstagram #goldensofinstagram #puppy #dog #goldenretrieverpuppy #puppiesofinstagram #dogs #goldenretrieversofinstagram #golden #puppylove #puppies #goldenretrievers #dogstagram #instadog #goldenpuppy #cute #goldens #love #gloriousgoldens #icanteven #doggo #welovegoldens #goldenretrieverlove #dogoftheday #doglover #ilovegolden_retrievers #goldenlove #ilovemydog #dogsofinsta
All comments
Show new comments (0)