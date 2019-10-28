Golden Retriever Puppy Eyes You Can't Resist

Self-help guru Dale Carnegie once wrote, “did you ever stop to think that a dog is the only animal that doesn't have to work for a living? A hen has to lay eggs, a cow has to give milk, and a canary has to sing. But a dog makes his living by giving you nothing but love.”
This certainly applies to Kirra, who lives near the beach in Australia. Kirra may just be a little puppy, but she already seems to have mastered the art of cuteness. Dogs often beg by staring at their owners, whether it's for treats, a car ride, a walk in the park or even just attention.
