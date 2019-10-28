Golden Retriever Puppy Eyes You Can't Resist

This puppy's ancestors may have been ferocious wolves, but she has to rely on charm to get what she wants in life. She's certainly hard to resist with those big dark eyes. Is it puppy love?

Self-help guru Dale Carnegie once wrote, “did you ever stop to think that a dog is the only animal that doesn't have to work for a living? A hen has to lay eggs, a cow has to give milk, and a canary has to sing. But a dog makes his living by giving you nothing but love.”

This certainly applies to Kirra, who lives near the beach in Australia. Kirra may just be a little puppy, but she already seems to have mastered the art of cuteness. Dogs often beg by staring at their owners, whether it's for treats, a car ride, a walk in the park or even just attention.