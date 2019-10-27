Sand Bath for Adorable Golden Retriever

Golden retrievers are very beautiful and stately dogs, looking at them, it seems like they are “kings”. So much do they fascinate and delight.

Golden retrievers are one of the kindest and most affectionate dogs. They are very smart and quick-witted, easy to train.

They are great friends for children, they play great with them. On the Internet, you can see many photos of a golden retriever with a ball in its mouth - this is one of their favourite game moments.

In this video you can see a cute golden retriever laying in sand with a child playing around it.