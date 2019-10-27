Sand Bath for Adorable Golden Retriever

Golden retrievers are one of the kindest and most affectionate dogs. They are very smart and quick-witted, easy to train.
They are great friends for children, they play great with them. On the Internet, you can see many photos of a golden retriever with a ball in its mouth - this is one of their favourite game moments.
In this video you can see a cute golden retriever laying in sand with a child playing around it.
Daddy is getting good at building sand swimming pools.. which is good because soon we will have to fit 3 inside 🤗🙈😂 . Papai está ficando muito bom em construir piscinas de areia ... ainda bem por que logo logo teremos que caber 3 dentro 🤗🙈😂 . #manueluke #manuandluke #winterinrio #invernocarioca #goldenretriever #kidswithdogs #beachdays #vaitercachorronapraiasim
