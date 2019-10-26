Adorable Golden Retriever Puppies Love Snow

It is possible that dogs like snow because it is something new and different (predators love change, while herbivores hate novelty). Changes are turning the world into one big game room for animals that love to play.
Dog owners annually observe the special attitude of their pets to freshly fallen snow. It is amusing to watch a pet jumping into snowdrifts, making labyrinths and drowning in snow-white cold fluff.
Golden Retriever Puppies playing in the Snow— Nature's Lovers (@natureslover_s) February 23, 2019
📹ig: jess_paws pic.twitter.com/bM2kr4qPac
All comments
Show new comments (0)