Looking for a Friday evening vibe? Look no further than this adorable piggy who is the pure embodiment of fun and partying.

A cute pink piglet has been caught on camera engaging in a hilarious yet adorable dancing routine. The piggy is seen wiggling its tiny body and shaking its hips as if to some modern nightclub tune.

So whether you're planning on going to the meat market or sitting at home porking out, feel free to get in the groove with this party animal.