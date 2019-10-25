Golden Retriever Puppy Karate Superstar

However, each dog is individual and even canines from the same breed may have preferences corresponding to their personal differences. Some dogs love hard toys that are comfortable to chew; others prefer balls or flying Frisbee discs because they like to catch up and come back. And there are animals that don’t like toys at all, if the owner does not take part in the game.
In this video, we can see a golden retriever puppy playing with its toy dog and even showing some karate tricks with it.
🐶🥋Karate pup!#karate #puppy #puppylove #puppydog #puppylife #goldenretriever #goldenretrievers #goldenretrieverpuppy #dogsoftwitter— My dogmon (@mydogmon) October 18, 2019
via: @islathegoldenpup pic.twitter.com/4FBuCGsiEm
