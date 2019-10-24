Let's Eat Snow, Let's Eat Snow, Let's Eat Snow: Golden Retriever's First Winter Experience

Snow is a beautiful natural phenomenon, but as cold as it might be, it sure did not leave this golden retriever cold as its first encounter with it was caught on camera.
What was the pup's first instinct when it saw the snow? Why eat it of course! It seems that the pooch is truly enjoying its first experience and doesn't mind that the snow is cold
Good Morning from the Golden Retriever Channel. This pupper discovers his snow..a first ☃️— Golden Retriever Channel (@GoldretrieverUS) October 21, 2019
"Where the grass? This stuff is cold but tasty! Yum.."#CutenessOverload #dogcelebration #mydogiscutest #cuteemergency
(📷lifeofleo_goldenretriever IG) pic.twitter.com/6gpPqraNvL
