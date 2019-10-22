Too High to Walk - I Don't Even Know How I Goat Here

A hilarious video emerged on Twitter in which a bunch of goats are seen hopping into a barn, albeit not without considerable difficulties. The first goat falls down after attempting to cross a wooden plank, two more goats follow him, obviously losing ground and struggling to walk.
Moments later, several younger goats are effortlessly jumping into the barn without experiencing any of the troubles their adult counterparts had.
It is not clear what caused the goats' peculiar behaviour, but that doesn't make the video any less amusing.
после знатной вечеринки 😅 pic.twitter.com/shj285oVyE— NataliyaVF (@NataliyaVF) October 21, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)