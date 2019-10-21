Aussie Man Woos, Kisses Lonesome Kookaburra

Aussie Timothy Hartmann told video licensorStoryful that the intimidating kissing encounter unfolded after he and his friend left the Crescent Head Country Club and spotted one of the Land of Down Under’s terrestrial tree kingfishers nearby.
“I love you,” Hartmann’s friend can be heard saying as he slowly approaches the bird. “Oh, I’m scared.” It took him an estimated 24 seconds to connect his lips to the bird’s beak.
Hartmann told the outlet that the kookaburra appeared unvexed by his friend’s smooch, and that it subsequently flew away after they erupted in laughter.
